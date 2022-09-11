NEST Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.55 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $92.79 million and $4.55 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.