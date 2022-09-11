NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in NetEase by 20.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NTES opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

