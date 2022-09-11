NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.31

Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.31 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 52.03 ($0.63). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66), with a volume of 10,404 shares changing hands.

NetScientific Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.83.

NetScientific Company Profile

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

