Neutrino USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004428 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $650.48 million and $2.75 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 682,928,986 coins and its circulating supply is 682,928,382 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

