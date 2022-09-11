New BitShares Hits Market Cap of $12.23 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $638,461.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

