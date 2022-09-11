New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Up 8.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 46,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,512,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

New Gold Stock Up 13.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.68.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

