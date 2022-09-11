Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 767.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,009,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

