News Co. (ASX:NWS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from News’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

News Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get News alerts:

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.