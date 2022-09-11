News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in News by 7,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Stories

