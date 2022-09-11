Newscrypto (NWC) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

