NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,406,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,053,000 after buying an additional 44,539 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

