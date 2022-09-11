Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives $14.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFRTF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

