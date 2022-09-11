NFT STARS Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,899.00 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. NFT STARS has a total market cap of $218,948.23 and $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019839 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
NFT STARS Coin Profile
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.
Buying and Selling NFT STARS
