NFT Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $21.60 and approximately $366,179.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076363 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.