NFTb 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,135.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $84,135.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb (NFTB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

