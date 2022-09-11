NFTb (NFTB) Price Down 4.5% This Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $91,979.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb (NFTB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.