Niftyx Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.30 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $3,916.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005376 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.