Niftyx Protocol Price Reaches $0.0672 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $1,241.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076363 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

