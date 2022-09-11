Nimbus Governance Token Price Tops $0.13 (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Nimbus Governance Token has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

