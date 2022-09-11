Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0015

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $15.08 million and $121,514.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,341,319,718 coins and its circulating supply is 9,774,319,718 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

