Nimiq Price Up 27.9% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $15.08 million and $121,514.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,341,319,718 coins and its circulating supply is 9,774,319,718 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

