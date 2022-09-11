NitroEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,542.00 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One NitroEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NitroEX has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. NitroEX has a total market cap of $633,675.44 and $20,542.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NitroEX Coin Profile

NitroEX (CRYPTO:NTX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official website is www.nitroex.io. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.

NitroEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NitroEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

