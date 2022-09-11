NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given New €59.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.02.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $20.48 on Thursday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

About NN Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.3865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.