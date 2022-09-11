NoLimitCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,717.00 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

