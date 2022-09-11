Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,127.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 409,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.55. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

