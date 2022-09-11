North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 50,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$790,000.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,161.24.

On Wednesday, August 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$295,710.02.

On Monday, August 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,378.45.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$273,336.28.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.73 per share, with a total value of C$281,331.54.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.73 per share, with a total value of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.23 per share, with a total value of C$290,820.42.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock opened at C$15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.