NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.38% of NorthWestern worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

