Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.34

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.34 and traded as low as $26.00. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 20,879 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $214.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $109,035. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

