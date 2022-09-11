Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,427,209 shares in the company, valued at $314,760,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Moderna by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Moderna by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
