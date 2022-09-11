Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,427,209 shares in the company, valued at $314,760,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Moderna by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Moderna by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.