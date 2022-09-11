NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.0 %
NBY opened at $0.18 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.77.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
