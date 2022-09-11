Nuco.cloud 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,466.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $535,680.90 and $43,466.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776770 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015187 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019847 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
