Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Decreased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

