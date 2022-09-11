NULS (NULS) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

NULS (NULS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, NULS has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.
NULS Coin Profile
NULS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
