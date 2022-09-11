NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 10.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $191.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

