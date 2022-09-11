NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $380.62 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $380.62 million and approximately $450.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $57.73 or 0.00267912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.94 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00067240 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075557 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,460 coins and its circulating supply is 6,592,706 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

