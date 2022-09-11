NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,581 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $91,748,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.14 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

