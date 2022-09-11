Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

