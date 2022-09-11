Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $328.97 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $328.97 million and approximately $35.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001123 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

