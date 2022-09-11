Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.79 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $86,959.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,203.48 or 1.00024020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00053260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00074197 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

