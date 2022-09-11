Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0015

Observer (OBSR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $26,128.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

