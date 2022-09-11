Obyte Price Reaches $16.62 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $16.62 or 0.00077249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $6,322.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,922 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

