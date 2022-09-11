Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.40 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39). Approximately 571,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 917,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.39).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £649.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,437.50.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

In other news, insider Philip Austin acquired 13,818 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £14,923.44 ($18,032.19).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

