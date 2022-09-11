Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $506,062.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oddz Profile

Oddz is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance. Oddz’s official website is www.oddz.fi.

Buying and Selling Oddz

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

