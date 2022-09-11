Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

