Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $81,035.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000873 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.