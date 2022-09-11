Oiler (OIL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $266,820.03

Oiler (OIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Oiler has a total market cap of $266,820.03 and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oiler coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oiler has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler (OIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

