OKB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.88 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. OKB has a market capitalization of $988.22 million and $19.88 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $16.47 or 0.00074197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,203.48 or 1.00024020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00053260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013453 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

