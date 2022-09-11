OKB Price Reaches $16.36 (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $981.41 million and $19.18 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $16.36 or 0.00075588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00066863 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

