Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Olaplex to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 981 23 2.44

Earnings & Valuation

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 110.37%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Olaplex and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 31.40 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 39.25

Olaplex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Summary

Olaplex beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

