Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Shares of OLLI opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

